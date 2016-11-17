Halfway through the NFL season, The Atlanta Falcons have earned a 6-4 record to lead their NFC South Division. The Falcons have seen great offensive success, and their defense has shown that they can get the opposing offense off the field and the ball back into the Falcon’s offense’s hands. Below is the Atlanta Falcons 2016/7 season so far.
General Stats:
Touchdowns – 36 Offensive Yards – 4,166 Rushing Yards – 1,076 Passing Yards – 3,247Tackles – 17673 Sacks – 22 Interceptions – 6 Turnover Ratio – +3
Passing:
Matt Ryan is having an exceptional year, with his 24 touchdowns, 3,247 passing yards, a QB rating of 115.1 and only 5 interceptions, Ryan has found himself at the top of the list of quarterbacks in the NFL so far this season. His production and exceptional numbers are estimated to continue to climb.
Receiving:
Julio Jones leads all Falcons receivers with 61 receptions for 1,105 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Jones is a consistent producer for the Falcons and is a huge part of their offensive successes this season. Mohamed Sanu is also a big producer of offense for the Falcons. Sanu has hauled in 39 catches for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns thus far, Sanu is predicted to add to these excellent numbers as the season continues. Rounding out the upper-end of the receiving core is running back Devonta Freeman who has 31 receptions allotting for 252 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freeman is a versatile running back who is a valuable receiver for the Falcons as well.
Rushing:
Devonta Freeman is the leading rusher for the Falcons this year. Freeman has rushed for 669 yards and 2 touchdowns. Freeman is a quick and powerful running back who fights for extra yards on every play. The second leading rusher for the Falcons is Tevin Coleman. Coleman has rushed for 234 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this season. Coleman is an excellent short down running back who has great strength and power to offer.
Defense:
The Falcons defense has seen a great deal of success out of Keanu Neal. Neal is the Falcon’s leader in tackles with 66 tackles, 46 of those tackles being solo tackles. Neal has also forced 4 fumbles so far this year. The sacks leader for the Falcons is Vic Beasley with 9.5 sacks. Beasley has also contributed 30 tackles and forced 4 fumbles. The interception leaders for the Falcons are Deion Jones and Robert Alford. Both Jones and Alford have 2 interceptions and each has also returned 1 interception for a touchdown this season.
The Falcons look to continue their success on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball as they make a run for the playoffs this 2016/7 NFL season.