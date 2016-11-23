Thanksgiving Dinners Across the City

It is that time of year once again where families come together from all over the country to celebrate the start of the holiday season. Thanksgiving is a time where we give thanks for our friends and families but also for all the things most of us are fortunate enough to have. We can be thankful for the roof over our heads and the food we are lucky enough to have on our tables this year.

There are many across the city who are far less fortunate. It is this time of year that food pantries and homeless shelters are struggling to stretch the donations they do have to meet the demand. Once again the generosity of the residents of Atlanta have served to make this a memorable holiday for those less fortunate. They donated time, money and of course turkeys to shelters and food banks throughout the city.

Pre-Thanksgiving Feast

There were more than 1,000 people in Atlanta that enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving Day dinner for an event dubbed “The Day Before”. Hot turkey dinners were served at the Our House Shelter and also at the Metro Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless. Renewal Design-Build of Decatur, and Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q of Atlanta and Fox Bros all worked together to put this event together. Sysco Atlanta donated the 80 turkeys that were served up for the event. There were additional funds that were raised to purchase clothing for the upcoming cold weather, including hats, socks and winter clothing. Here is a video showcasing the event that took place on Wednesday.

In a separate event on the other side of the city rapper T.I. helped to pass out more than 600 turkeys to low income families across Atlanta. This year the focus was on homes where grandparents have had to bear the responsibility of raising their grandchildren.

On Tuesday Fox 5 Atlanta media personalities spent the day in the Renaissance Waverly Hotel kitchens cooking Thanksgiving dinner for local families in the area. Media personalities along with Executive Chef Rene Pax cooked up more than 1,000 pounds of turkey, 800 pounds of mashed potatoes, 250 pounds of cranberry sauce and for dessert there were 400 pumpkin pies. More than 3,100 meals were served to local families.

It is heart warming to once again see the generosity of the residents of Atlanta, pitching in to make sure that everyone can enjoy the holiday with their loved ones. Now it is time to extend that spirit of generosity through the rest of the holiday season.